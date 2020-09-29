‘It’s like she has vanished’: Family renews public plea as daughter missing three years

Kristina Ward was last seen in 2017

Kristina Ward, now 23, was reported missing in September 2017. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 her family and investigators are renewing their public plea for information relating to her disappearance. (Langley RCMP photo)

Investigators are renewing their public plea for information relating to the disappearance of a woman who has now been missing for three years.

Kristina Ward, now 23, was reported missing by her Abbotsford family in September 2017.

Tuesday at 10 a.m. Kristina’s family, with representatives from the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society, will be holding a press conference at the location near her disappearance in Surrey.

Kristina was last seen on surveillance video at 144th Street and 104th Avenue on Sept. 27, 2017 sometime between 7:50 and 8:45 p.m., according to Langley RCMP.

That same day marks the last time Kristina used her cell phone or bank accounts, police said.

Before her disappearance, Kristina was known to frequent the downtown Langley City core, and local officers headed up the missing persons investigation in cooperation with Surrey RCMP and Abbotsford Police.

“We are wanting to raise the public’s awareness concerning Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Canada (MMIWG),” said Lee Anne Ward, Kristina’s mother.

Although investigators say they have received several tips, none of led them to the whereabouts of Kristina.

“Sadly, Kristina’s name has been added to the database list of MMIWG,” said Lee Anne. “No one has come forward on her disappearance to provide tips; it’s like she has vanished. We need to end the silence of an epidemic on so many missing, murdered Indigenous people. If you know something – say something, be a voice for others.”

Kristina is described as 5’5”, 130 lbs. with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with her information about Kristina is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Stay tuned for updates after Tuesday’s 10 a.m. press conference.

