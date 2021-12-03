Residents continue to haul out belongings on Fenchurch Avenue in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Residents continue to haul out belongings on Fenchurch Avenue in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeer

‘It’s just unbelievable’: Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tours Princeton flood

‘I don’t think there are words to describe it’

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General for B.C., was visibly moved in Princeton Friday, Dec. 2 while viewing the effects of the Nov. 14 flood.

“It’s devastating, absolutely devastating. I don’t think there are words to describe it, when you see this,” he told the Spotlight. “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s just unbelievable.

Farnworth was touring the town with Boundary Similkameen MLA Roly Russell and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

While walking on Fenchurch Avenue, one of the hardest-hit areas, the group spoke with a homeowner who has received volunteer help to clean out his bungalow. The man described how the water rushed in the front door, and how his daughter screamed for help.

Farnworth put a hand on the man’s shoulder and told him it would be OK to cry.

So far the province has approved $2.16 million in emergency response to the Town of Princeton, according to director of finance James Graham. Some of that money will pay for the temporary replacement of the Tulameen River dike, and lines under the Tulameen River to provide water service to the north side of town.

Related: VIDEO: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos

Related: Princeton’s water system hanging – literally – by a fire hose

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodPrinceton

Previous story
UPDATE: Police close 80th Avenue because of barn fire
Next story
Half-naked woman ignites willow tree while trying to keep warm at Kelowna beach

Just Posted

Surrey firefighters battled a blaze on 80th Avenue between 170th and 176th Streets Dec. 3. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
UPDATE: Police close 80th Avenue because of barn fire

toys teaser
Surrey RCMP-backed toy drive salutes a six-year-old boy killed by cancer

Dave Bilyk is seen at Fraser Downs in this undated image. (Image via gofundme.com)
Well-loved horseman passed away Nov. 29.

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Steve Addison said VPD officers followed a stolen vehicle into Surrey and attempted to stop it, with help from RCMP from both Surrey and Burnaby. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Two men arrested in Surrey after stealing vehicle in Vancouver