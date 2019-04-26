Mainroad crews will commence snow removal operations in the East Kootenay region as required. File photo

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Hold onto your toques, up to 10 centimetres of late season snowfall is expected to hit the Kootenays over the next two days.

Environment Canada said in a special weather alert Friday that a showery pattern will begin across central and eastern B.C. in the afternoon, as a trough of low pressure crosses the province.

“Freezing levels will drop in the wake of the system on Saturday causing rain showers to switch over to snow, particularly over the high mountain passes,” the weather agency said.

The weather agency said 5 to 10 centimetres is expected in the Yoho Park-Kootenay Park region and higher elevations of the Trans-Canada highway, including Rogers Pass.

Roughly 5 centimetres is forecast to fall over Pine Pass in the Northern Rockies, where the transition from rain to snow will occur the earliest.

Kootenay Pass and the Elk Valley are also tipped to receive 5 centimetres later Saturday.

Motorists are encouraged to prepare for deteriorating conditions and plan to take extra time while travelling across the region.

Winter tires are mandatory on major highways until April 30.

For the latest information on road conditions, visit Drivebc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two Vancouver police officers could face charges in crash that injured five: IIO
Next story
Biden enters Democratic race with strong anti-Trump theme

Just Posted

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary

Emergency procedures were enacted at Seaquam and a nearby elementary after reports of a shot in the area

Cloverdale student group ‘Hold High the Torch’ to host veterans appreciation lunch in May

Hold High the Torch will host veterans, dignitaries, students at Salish Secondary luncheon May 11

Surrey RCMP arrest 30 people in retail theft investigation

‘One-day blitz’ targeted suspected shoplifters in Surrey Central area: police

Clovies honour best of Cloverdale businesses, citizens

Clovies business awards recognized exemplary businesses, not-for-profits, individuals

VIDEO: ‘Extensive’ damage to Surrey home after fire

One person in the home at time of fire, but no injuries reported: battalion chief

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

The 46-year-old Terrace man leaves behind a wife and two children

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

‘Zero-tolerance’ approach to drug use not working with B.C. teens: study

UBC researchers interviews more than 80 teenagers about zero-tolerance and harm reduction

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

B.C. inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

Most Read