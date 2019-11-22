Investigators identify Abbotsford man as last to rent burnt car with body inside

48-year-old Sukhdev Dhailwal connected to car, autopsy findings yet to be revealed

Investigators have determined that last week’s vehicle that caught on fire with a body inside was last rented by Abbotsford resident Suhkdev Dhaliwal.

The 48-year-old was the last person to rent the black Chevrolet Tahoe, and IHIT is looking to develop a time of events leading up to the report of the burning vehicle and the discovery of the body.

“While we are unable to confirm if Mr. Dhaliwal was the victim in this case, we are interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen or spoken to him”, stated Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “We must also wait for the conclusive findings from the autopsy as well as DNA verification before we are able to positively identify the victim.”

RELATED: Body found after SUV found fully engulfed in flames in Abbotsford field

The Abbotsford Police Department responded to a vehicle fire with a body inside in the 5300-block of Bates Road on Nov. 15 at around 10:30 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing a dark-coloured SUV leaving the scene of the fire towards Mission. Due to the suspicious nature of the incident, IHIT was called in to take conduct of the case.

Bates Road is blocked off between Townshipline and Harris roads.

IHIT continues to work closely with its partners from the Abbotsford Police Department and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

The location is on a secluded section of the road between large farm properties – an area that has been home to criminal activity before.

The body of 24-year-old Alexander Blanarou was found dead of a gunshot wound in the field adjacent to the same section of Bates Road in December of 2017. Close to 30 containers of suspected drug-lab material were found dumped in the same area in April, 2015.

Previous story
Statcan details wait times for social housing, perceptions on housing overall
Next story
Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

Just Posted

Pit bull “inadvertently” bit girl, 13, at off-leash Surrey park, police say

Mounties say girl was bit when she got between two playing dogs at park in Clayton Thursday

White Rock apologizes to SFN for lost artifacts

‘Heartfelt regret’ extended during private ceremony Nov. 21

Surrey Santa parade returns to Cloverdale Dec. 1

Popular parade starts at 5 p.m., Big Rigs for Kids rolls to City Hall Plaza after parade

Surrey, province break ground on new supportive housing project

Facility near Green Timbers to include 100 supportive housing units, 30 transitional accommodation spaces

Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir downs Vancouver College to win berth in B.C. high school football JV provincial title game

Cloverdale school to play Victoria’s Mt. Douglas Rams in junior varsity Subway Bowl at B.C. Place

PHOTOS: NHL honours B.C. grandma’s battle against cancer in special match

Shea Theodore’s grandmother Kay Darlington dropped the puck at a special ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game

Mosaic Forest Management announces forestry shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Appeal dismissed for B.C. man who assaulted woman in ‘thoroughly modern’ fight over phone

‘Both were seeking evidence of cheating by the other,’ says B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Investigators identify Abbotsford man as last to rent burnt car with body inside

48-year-old Sukhdev Dhailwal connected to car, autopsy findings yet to be revealed

Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Road conditions will be icy and slippery, Environment Canada warns

Woman accidentally shot by her son in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park, police say

Everyone involved, including the woman, not cooperating with investigators, VPD says

University of Victoria threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach probe

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Most Read