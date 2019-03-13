Inside the Massey Tunnel (Black Press file photo)

Intoxicated driver reported going wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Delta police said the driver was going north in a southbound lane late Tuesday night

An intoxicated driver has been handed a three-month suspension after being reported to have driven the wrong way through the Massey Tunnel.

Delta police said Tuesday in a social media post that they received a complaint from another driver just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday about a car going north in the southbound lane of the tunnel.

The driver then reportedly made a u-turn to start heading the right way on Highway 99. Officers found the driver pulled over on the shoulder on Highway 17A, not far from the tunnel, with the car running and lights on.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver rolled down the window and handed over the keys to the vehicle,” police said.

The driver was asked to provide a breath sample and failed twice. The car was then impounded.

“Please let this be a reminder to make alternative plans to get home if you’re planning on consuming alcohol or drugs,” police said.

