Intersection safety in question after South Surrey crash

Many calls for a traffic light or median at 40 Avenue and 176 Street

Aaron Hinks photo A roadside memorial was created after a man was killed in a two-vehicle collision at 176 Street and 40 Avenue.

Following a fatal collision at 40 Avenue and 176 Street, dozens of people have questioned why there isn’t more being done about the dangerous intersection, including South Surrey MLA Stephanie Cadieux.

One man was killed and a second person was injured in the two-vehicle collision, which occurred Sept. 5 at approximately 6:50 a.m.

Police said that the investigation into the collision is in its early stages, but impairment from alcohol or drugs is not believed to be a factor.

Following the crash, dozens of people commented on the Peace Arch News story, and one resident penned a letter-to-the-editor, calling for a change to the deadly intersection. The most common solution suggested is that a traffic light be installed.

“I live near this intersection and have seen the aftermath of many accidents there, some of which have resulted in gruesome fatalities,“Avtar Singh Longiye wrote on the PAN Facebook page.

“I know there’s a horrible accident when the crash scene investigators come by asking whether I have video of a crash.”

“This intersection desperately needs a traffic light.”

Jennifer DeBruyn agreed.

“How many fatalities will it take until a traffic light is put at that intersection? Trying to cross to turn left onto 176th at 40th feels like a death trap,” DeBruyn wrote.

While some people suggested traffic lights, others suggested a median to prevent eastbound motorists travelling on 40 Avenue from turning north onto Highway 15.

Cadieux, who expressed her sympathies to those involved, said when she moved to the area 20 years ago, there were plenty of safe ways to turn onto Highway 15 from 40 Avenue.

“Now, as you drive by it, there’s quite often a lineup of cars waiting to make a turn left onto the highway or go across. I’ve seen many near-accidents myself. I choose to not use it unless I’m making a right turn on to the highway. It doesn’t feel safe at all.”

Including the turning lanes, motorists on 40 Avenue need to drive across six lanes of traffic to cross Highway 15, where the speed-limit is 80km/h.

However, some have suggested that the flow of traffic travels at about 95km/h, while speeders exceed 100 km/h.

Cadieux, who has made an inquiry with the minister of transportation, says she will have more to say about the intersection once she hears back from the ministry.

“I’m curious as to, first, what the highways plan is for that area or when do these type of decisions generally get made. I do think it’s odd to have that kind of uncontrolled crossing on a four-lane highway. I’m curious about why this is one that doesn’t have a light,” Cadieux said.

The Minister of Transportation offered its condolences to the people involved in last week’s collision, and said officials are “currently reviewing this area for opportunities to improve safety at the intersection.”

According to statistics from ICBC, from 2013-2017 there have been 63 accidents at 40 Avenue and Highway 15. Of those accidents, 31 resulted in death or injury.



aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

