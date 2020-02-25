John William Yetman made concerning comments in January 2019 in response to a Facebook invitation to Open Mosque Day B.C., according to documents published on Fev. 25, 2020 by the B.C.’s Teacher Regulation Branch. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)

‘Intemperate, insulting’: B.C. teacher reprimanded for online comments about religion

John William Yetman made the comments in response to a Facebook invitation to Open Mosque Day B.C.

A B.C. high school teacher has been reprimanded for responding to an online invitation for an open house at a mosque with “intemperate and insulting” comments about religion.

John William Yetman made the comments in January 2019 in response to a Facebook invitation to Open Mosque Day B.C., according to documents published Tuesday by the B.C.’s Teacher Regulation Branch. Yetman has been registered as a teacher in B.C. since 1989.

The online event invited people to “explore B.C.’s major mosques as we open doors to welcome everyone,” the documents detail.

Yetman’s comments were not detailed in the notice, but described by Commissioner for Teacher regulation as “discourteous and disrespectful.”

ALSO READ: Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

Upon seeing Yetman’s post, some people reported “feeling concerned that a teacher would display this level of intolerance,” the documents read.

After the concerns were brought to his attention, Yetman removed the post as well as other similar Facebook posts he made which were considered insulting of other major religions.

“Yetman acknowledges that these posts were not appropriate and could undermine his efforts to provide an inclusive learning environment for his students,” the document concludes.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High-risk sex offender, who triggered protests in Fraser Valley, back in court
Next story
Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for missing boy, age 14

Brayden Ritchat, 14, last seen in the 10800-block of 141st Street in Whalley on Feb. 21

Lyn Lay calls it a day after 23 years of work at Surrey Arts Centre

‘I’ll still be working in the non-profit sector with the Youth Arts Council,’ she says

Surrey reduces cab business licence fees to match ride-hailing industry

Meantime, Surrey Board of Trade petition asks government to remove ‘archaic’ taxi boundaries

PHOTOS: Sold-out Surrey party raises $1.35M in ‘Celebration of Care’ at hospital

Hollywood-style event attracted close to 700 people to Aria Convention Centre

Naked driver leads Langley, Surrey RCMP on hit and run spree

A Kelowna man has been charged with numerous offences

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

Three months later, city official Coun. Dalvir Nahal said she’s more angry than anything

B.C. landlord can’t serve eviction notice because tenant is in jail

Homeowner baffled at arbitrator decision based on notice of hearing not being served properly

Hidden message connects Castlegar homeowners decades apart

The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating

Two B.C. men plead guilty to bus-terminal assault of man with autism in Ontario

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault

B.C. Liberals call for assistance on soaring strata insurance rates

NDP’s Carole James says problem is across the country

Most Read