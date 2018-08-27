Inquest set into 26-year-old Edmonton man’s police-shooting death

Abdi Gani Mahamud Hirsi died while in custody in 2015 on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled into the death of a 26-year-old Edmonton man.

Abdi Gani Mahamud Hirsi died while in custody after a police-involved shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Officers had responded to a complaint in the area of Gore and East Hastings streets on April 9, 2015.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, which was later called in, officers arrived to find a man who had reportedly stabbed several people near the First United Church.

“While officers attempted to take the male affected person into custody, he was shot and did not survive his injuries,” the police watchdog said at the time.

The following year, the watchdog’s civilian director issued a public report, saying the officer did “reasonably” shoot his weapon at Hirsi and cause his death. The report cleared the officers of any wrongdoing, and the matter was not referred to Crown counsel for charges to be considered.

The inquest is set for Nov. 5, 2018, at Burnaby Coroner’s Court.



