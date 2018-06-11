Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay, were shot in their Mission home in September 2008. (File photo)

Inquest begins for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead

Man who called 911 says he was upset when Lisa Dudley of Mission was found days later

A man who called police after hearing gunshots in his Mission neighbourhood in 2008 says he was upset when Lisa Dudley was found dying in her home days later.

Dudley was paralyzed after being shot and was clinging to life when a neighbour discovered her four days after Erwin Adams made the call to police, but she died on the way to the hospital.

A coroner’s inquest heard an audio recording of Adams’ conversation with an emergency dispatcher in which he said he’d heard six gunshots and “something yelling out.”

READ MORE: Claim dismissed against RCMP over 2008 Mission woman’s murder

Adams says he initially called the non-emergency number before being transferred to the emergency line and says both call-takers did not seem “terribly interested” in his report.

He told the inquest while choking back tears that it was only after Dudley was found that he realized police had not adequately followed up on his call.

The RCMP officer who responded to Adam’s call did not get out of his cruiser to investigate and was expected to testify later Monday.

The Canadian Press

