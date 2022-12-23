Foundry BC is opening a new centre in Surrey’s hub for youth age 12-24 for access to social services. (Surrey Schools photo)

Input sought on youth centre coming to downtown Surrey

The centre will have access to mental and sexual healthcare as well as substance-use services

A support network for B.C. youth is expanding its services, with a new location coming to central Surrey where individuals can gain access to social services.

But before the centre opens, the organization is looking for feedback from residents about the design of the centre.

Foundry BC offers free services for individuals aged 12 to 24, both in online and in-person capacities, throughout the province. Soon, their services will be available locally for Surrey youth, with the new location coming to 10280 City Parkway, according to a release from Surrey Schools.

Services offered by the organization include mental health, substance-use services, physical and sexual healthcare and supports for families, with a focus on early intervention.

Surveys for youth and families are open until Jan. 3 for residents to fill out and make their voice heard about what an inviting space looks like to them.

For more information on Foundry BC’s Surrey location, visit foundrybc.ca/surrey or email foundrysurrey@pcrs.ca

