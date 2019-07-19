A baby deer named Gilbert is in need of a home at a licensed sanctuary, says Dr. Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital. (Facebook)

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

UPDATE: 5:05 p.m.

The baby deer at Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic in West Kelowna has been euthanized.

Dr. Oz said neither he or the government found a suitable home for the fawn they called Gilbert and it will be a rough night for all at the clinic.

“I will cry while I’m doing it,” he said. “It’s just part of the job.”

Oz added that he and his team worked endlessly over the past three days to find Gilbert a home and they all hope that Gilbert’s death is not in vain.

“I do hope that people and the government see this and realize that more animal sanctuaries are needed in the Okanagan.”

_________

A baby deer in West Kelowna is running out of time.

Unless a licensed animal sanctuary claims Gilbert by 5 p.m. Friday night, the fawn will be euthanized as it is against provincial regulations to keep a deer in confined areas.

Gilbert was suffering from a broken leg when he was brought to Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic in West Kelowna, and is unable to walk on his own and cannot be released into the wild.

“I’m hoping any sanctuary will call and take him,” said Rose Valley’s Dr. Moshe Oz.

READ MORE: Time is short for baby Okanagan deer, Gilbert: Dr. Oz

The veterinarian has spent the last three days with Gilbert and has been trying around the clock to help find a sanctuary to save the fawn’s life.

Dr. Oz said that if they can’t save the baby deer it will be a definite sign that there are more animal sanctuaries needed in the Okanagan.

“There should be a way to save these baby deer,” he said.

READ MORE: West Kelowna vet saves turtle from hook

READ MORE: Respected wildlife artist in the Okanagan dies

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TransLink estimates the entire Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route would cost $3.12 billion
Next story
Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP, firefighters support Cloverdale boy’s lonely lemonade stand

Parker, 7, had few takers until Surrey first responders heard his call

Surrey Board of Trade fears SkyTrain expansion will impede other transit needs

‘We need transit improvements in all of Surrey,’ Anita Huberman says

TransLink estimates the entire Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route would cost $3.12 billion

The proposed route could have eight stations

Public hearing set for two Surrey modular housing projects for homeless

Surrey council set to vote Monday on projects in Guildford, Whalley

North Delta Secondary teacher up for B.C. education award

Prabhjot Grewal is up for a Premier’s Award for Excellence in Education in the Outstanding New Teacher category

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two seperate discoveries are related

Former Fernie Ghostrider re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Josh Teves has signed a two-year contract with the NHL team

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

HISTORY: Surrey hoedowns and ‘moonlight dances’ were the place to be

Dancing, revelry united community members of all ages

Most Read