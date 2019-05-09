Constable Josh Harms has returned to work following the Jan. 30 shooting. (Photo: Metro Vancouver Transit Police)

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police constable, who was shot in the arm at a SkyTrain station, has returned to work.

Constable Josh Harms was shot while on duty at Scott Road SkyTrain station on Jan. 30. Daon Gordon Glasgow was charged with attempted murder and weapons offences in the incident.

READ ALSO: Shot transit cop thanks God his injuries not worse, Feb. 4, 2019

“After several months of recovery among compassionate family, friends and coworkers, I am excited to be back at work and contributing to a safer Transit system,” Harms said in a news release from Metro Vancouver Transit Police. “I look forward to returning to patrol as soon as possible, and would like to thank all who supported me as I navigated this complicated time in life.”

Harms returned to work May 7 after the “life altering ordeal,” according to transit police.

“Over the past several months, Cst. Harms has undergone surgery and extensive physical rehabilitation,” the release reads.

Now that Harms is back at work, transit police said he will be assigned to light duties with the detectives in the General Investigation Unit.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Officers ‘breathe sigh of relief’ after Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect arrested, Feb. 3, 2019

Glasgow was identified as the suspect the day after the shooting, and police arrested him in Burnaby four days after the shooting.

Glasgow was charged on Feb. 12, according to Surrey RCMP. He is facing charges of attempted murder using a restricted or prohibited firearm; discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm with the intent to endanger life; intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless to the life and safety of others; and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

RELATED: Daon Glasglow charged with attempted murder in transit cop shooting at Surrey SkyTrain station, Feb. 12, 2019

RELATED: Suspect in Surrey transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for manslaughter in Surrey. Jan. 30, 2019

RELATED: Surrey SkyTrain station shooting suspect was released from prison on reduced sentence, Feb. 1, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations
Next story
Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes: Time to break up company

Just Posted

Grieving mom shares vivid message against impaired driving with Surrey students

‘The devastation can spread through everyone you love,’ Markita Kaulius warns

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Grey whales make ‘pit stop’ in White Rock, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Fake fundraiser set up for family of South Surrey border-crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe shut down as real fundraiser nears $100K goal

Fire breaks out in north Surrey

Black smoke can be seen from across Fraser River

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

UBC engineering students tackle clothing donation bin fix

Safer bins a step closer as part of retrofit project.

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Nisga’a celebrate 19 years of self-government in B.C. legislature

Premier John Horgan congratulates pioneers of first modern treaty

Most Read