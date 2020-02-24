Initial police report of 2015 accident was ‘inaccurate’ Langley RCMP say

Online statement issued to clarify that victim was not in the middle of the road

  • Feb. 24, 2020 8:40 a.m.
  • News

Langley RCMP said their initial description of a fatal pedestrian accident in 2015 was “inaccurate.”

A statement posted online said Langley RCMP responded to a pedestrian being struck by a pickup truck on 240th Street in Langley at 9:20 p.m. on January 15, 2015.

The initial release from the Langley RCMP reported that the pedestrian was struck while walking in the middle of the street wearing dark clothes.

“Unfortunately, those facts were not accurate,” the statement said.

“The investigation that followed, which included multiple expert reports, confirmed that the victim, Mark Janson was not walking in the middle of the road but rather was where a pedestrian would be expected to be [on the side of the road] while walking his dog which had an LED flashing collar on. This tragedy received additional media attention due to the fact Mark Janson was a highly respected firefighter out of Delta, BC.”

“The Langley RCMP wishes to apologize to the Janson family, Dunn Family, friends and Mark’s fellow fire fighters in Delta for the additional grief this release caused.”

Supt. Murray Power, the Officer in Charge of the Langley RCMP, met with Mrs. Lynda Janson “who graciously allowed for this matter to be rectified in media circles,” the statement said.

“It is hoped this important clarification will assist this family as they continue to recover from this tragedy.”

Langley RCMP said they have determined how the misinformation surfaced, where the communication errors occurred, and have taken steps to prevent it from happening again.

“These important matters being raised and addressed are critical in our ongoing efforts to have public trust in what we do. “said Supt. Power. “We only improve or service by being given a chance to recognize and correct our errors.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyLangley RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial
Next story
Fraser Health warns some schools of possible COVID-19 exposure

Just Posted

White Rock cadets nab medals at Vernon competition

Thirteen members of 907 Squadron compete at regional meet

White Rock woman says blocking ‘service dog’ from transit a denial of human rights

White Rock’s Lisa Arlin says guide-dog certification is voluntary

Surrey Eagles start playoffs on the road in Chilliwack

South Surrey junior ‘A’ squad back in BCHL playoffs for second time in six years

White Rock’s Coldest Night raises $102K

390 walkers participated in seventh-annual event

Girls, women try their hand at marine rescue in Surrey

Achieve Anything Foundation, RCMSAR Crescent Beach host ‘Operation: This IS You! Saving Lives at Sea’

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

Two scout leaders missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

An unstable airmass is producing heavy flurries over parts of the southern highway passes

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Fraser Health warns some schools of possible COVID-19 exposure

A sixth COVID-19 patient is a woman in her 30s in the Fraser Health region who recently returned from Iran

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

Initial police report of 2015 accident was ‘inaccurate’ Langley RCMP say

Online statement issued to clarify that victim was not in the middle of the road

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

Most Read