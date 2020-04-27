Highway 97 C near Loon Lake Road

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

A young boy is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 97C.

The single vehicle collision on the Okanagan Connector took place on April 25 about 11 a.m., just west of Loon Lake Road.

According to Cpl. Mike Halskov with traffic services, officers discovered an east bound SUV with a family of three, from the Lower Mainland, left the roadway and rolled, ejecting the couple’s infant son and injuring both parents.

The highway was closed for a number of hours as police investigated. The file remains under investigation by Central Interior Traffic Services and the BC Coroners’ Service.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest any criminal act contributed to the cause of this collision,” stated Cpl. Halskov. “Both parents were wearing seatbelts and the infant was secured in an appropriate child seat/restrain”

The road and weather conditions were reported as ‘good’ at the time.

