Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

Indigenous and environmental groups respond to the National Energy Board’s recommendation report on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time
In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title
For three years, volunteers and students have been putting together donation packages
Junior men’s team out of Langley hopes to defend its world title Sunday, going up against Switzerland
It’s the seventh station along Expo Line to see upgrades completed. Construction began in March 2017
Rocco Forte and his team are third-year participants in Saturday’s Coldest Night of the Year walk
Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths
Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million
Traditional portion of the service will be followed by words from community members
Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares
Nontheless pretty impressive stuff from the 24th-ranked team in the country
Opening weekend will showcase a double feature with Aquaman at 7:15 p.m. and Glass at 9:50 p.m.
It’s A high-stakes meeting designed to impress on Catholic bishops the global problem
G-Men move within a point of clinching the B.C. division banner at Friday’s at-home game in Langley
Three day festival at Sullivan Heights Secondary
Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice
Two Canadians detained in China nine days after arrest of Huawei executive in Vancouver.
10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday
Nathan Hall was arrested in Abbotsford in 2013 after day-long manhunt
It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten