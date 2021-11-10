Pope Francis salutes bishops as he arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alessandra Tarantino

Pope Francis salutes bishops as he arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alessandra Tarantino

Indigenous delegates to have private meeting with Pope Francis during Vatican visit

Pontiff will hear personal stories of the legacy of residential schools

The Catholic Bishops of Canada says 25 to 30 Indigenous people will be meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican in December.

The delegates will include elders, knowledge keepers, residential school survivors and youth.

The bishops say in a news release that First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegates will each have private meetings with Pope Francis where he will hear personal stories of the legacy of residential schools.

Indigenous delegates will also be able to share their expectations for the Pope’s visit to Canada.

Last month, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis is willing to make that pilgrimage, but Indigenous leaders have said it must come with an apology.

Calls for the Pope to apologize intensified in the last year after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Indigenous leaders to meet with Pope Francis seeking apology for residential schools

RELATED: Pope Francis to visit Canada as part of reconciliation efforts with Indigenous Peoples

IndigenousPope FrancisReligionresidential schools

Previous story
More than 1 billion trees planted in B.C. since 2018
Next story
Province to add 10 treatment beds to Surrey as overdose crisis escalates

Just Posted

Therese Preece was among 22 speakers who told council what they think of a development proposal in Panorama during a public hearing Nov. 8. (Screen shot)
Surrey council approves Panorama project after lengthy public hearing

Musicians Sami Ghawi and Khyla Granstrom at a youth jam night in 2018, the first time they performed together. (submitted photo)
VIDEO: Musical ‘explosion’ at youth jam leads to ‘I Wanna Be Cool’ song about fitting in

Surrey Coun. Brenda Locke. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Safe Surrey Coalition defeats two more Brenda Locke motions

teaser photo: Tom Jackson brings "Stories, Songs and Santa Causes” to Surrey Arts Centre's Main Stage on Nov. 19.
Tom Jackson brings ‘Stories, Songs and Santa Causes’ to Surrey with charity in mind again