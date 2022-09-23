India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar answers a question from a reporter during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. India's government is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sakchai Lalit

India cautions its citizens of hate, violence in Canada

The government of India is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities.

India’s External Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying it has taken up the incidents it’s alleging with Canadian authorities and requested an investigation.

It says the perpetrators of the crimes have not been brought to justice in Canada.

However, the statement does not reveal details of any criminal allegations or where they occurred.

It says that in view of the “increasing incidences of crimes,” Indian nationals and students in Canada are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

No one from Global Affairs Canada was immediately available to comment on the claim from India’s government.

RELATED: B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

Hate crimesIndia

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Reinstate campfire ban,’ storm watcher from Chilliwack urges province
Next story
Sticking with RCMP would save taxpayers $520M over next 4 years, Surrey Connect claims

Just Posted

Gerry Spielmacher, outgoing Cloverdale Rodeo Exhibition Association president, addresses rodeo members at the association’s AGM Sept. 20. Kathy Sheppard, left, was voted in as the association’s new—and first female—president. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Rodeo elects first female president

teaser photo
Surrey’s Khaira feels ‘great’ after surgery ended his first Blackhawks season, marred by huge hit

People mingle during a job fair in Surrey several years ago. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Job fair helping during serious labour shortage

Surrey Connect mayoral candidate Brenda Locke. (File photo)
Sticking with RCMP would save taxpayers $520M over next 4 years, Surrey Connect claims