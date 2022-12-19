Army reservists will be in Chilliwack for Exercise Paladin Response, an annual training exercise, from Dec. 26 to 31, 2022 and increased traffic of large military vehicles is expected in some areas in and around Cultus Lake. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Army reservists will be in Chilliwack for Exercise Paladin Response, an annual training exercise, from Dec. 26 to 31, 2022 and increased traffic of large military vehicles is expected in some areas in and around Cultus Lake. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Increased traffic expected near Cultus Lake as military training runs between Christmas and New Year

Army reservists will be in town for Exercise Paladin Response starting on Boxing Day

Motorists in the Chilliwack area can expect to see large military vehicles on the roads and an increase in traffic around Cultus Lake and the former CFB Chilliwack site after Christmas Day.

The Canadian Army will be conducting its annual bridging and rafting exercise in the Cultus Lake area and OPSEE DND training area from Dec. 26 to 31.

Exercise Paladin Response will be conducted by 39 Combat Engineer Regiment. Every year, starting on Boxing Day, upwards of 200 or more army engineer reservists from across Canada come to Chilliwack for the six-day training exercise.

READ MORE: Canadian Army reservists build bridges over the holidays in Chilliwack

The training at Cultus Lake will be focused around the Maple Bay boat launch and campground areas.

There will be increased traffic of large military vehicles between the Col. Roger St. John Armoury at 5535 Korea Rd. and these training sites. This may lead to increased traffic congestion, particularly around the Vedder Bridge and along Columbia Valley Road to Maple Bay, Cultus Lake.

“We would like to recommend that all drivers take into consideration that driving time through this area will be increased,” Capt. William Mbaho with 39 Canadian Brigade Group stated in a press release. “We also wish to remind the public that safety at all times, especially when sharing the road with large military vehicles, is paramount.”

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cultus LakeMilitaryTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. naturopath banned from selling fecal transplants to ‘treat autism’
Next story
‘Perfect storm’ of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates

Just Posted

Santa Claus arrived by fire truck at the Tong Louie YMCA in Surrey on Sunday, to help the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society hand out presents at their annual Adopt a Family event. (Tricia Weel photo)
VIDEO: Santa Claus arrives by fire truck at Surrey’s Tong Louie YMCA Sunday

Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision in Fleetwood Sunday night, in the 8200-block of 168 Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Fleetwood pedestrian dies of injuries

A woman braves the snowy weather in Chilliwack on Feb. 4, 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
More snow and arctic winds bringing a bitterly cold few days for much of southern B.C.

It was a busy, snowy Sunday morning for first responders in Surrey, with 7 to 8 vehicles involved in a collision scene in the 9200 block of 176 Street in Surrey around 7:30 a.m. (Shane MacKichan photos)
VIDEO: No major injuries after 7-8 vehicles involved in collision scene

Pop-up banner image