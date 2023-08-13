The East Adams Lake wildfire is currently 6,505 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

Increased temperatures, wind gusts expected Sunday for East Adams Lake fire

The fire was first discovered July 12, 2023

The Lower East Adams Lake Fire north of Chase has been burning for a month.

Fire crews are putting in a fuel guard along Rock Bluff and on the east side of Nick Creek. Crews are also mopping up along Rawson Road.

Aircrafts continue to bucket on the fire and boaters are asked to stay clear of the area.

The evacuation order was downgraded to an alert for a number of properties on Rawson Road on Aug. 12. Other evacuation orders and alerts remain.

The lightning cause fire is approximately 6,505 hectares.

