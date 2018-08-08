Increased fire activity and smoke visibility in Cariboo Fire Centre

High amounts of smoke could be seen over 100 Mile House as of 5 p.m. Wednesday

Smoke became highly visible over 100 Mile House and the surrounding area around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

In an email response, fire information officer Robyn Clark says several fires in the 100 Mile Fire Zone are producing “a significant amount of smoke” visible in the 100 Mile House, 70 Mile House and Clinton areas.

“No structures or communities are threatened at this time.”

Clark says all wildfires have been assessed and will be actioned based on priority.

“Ground crews, aircraft and heavy equipment are responding and have been making positive progress with airtaners and strike teams,” she said.

Emily Epp, the manager of communications for the Cariboo Regional District, said they are working closely with the Cariboo Fire Centre, as well as the Kamloops and Prince George fire centres, to monitor the fires surrounding the 100 Mile House area.

“At this point, the only evacuation order is in the north west region of our district,” along with the alert in the Tatelkuz Lake area, she said.

The order affects 93 properties between the north western Cariboo region and the southern edge of Tsacha Lake.

Epp said with the hot and dry weather forecast, they anticipate some fire growth and potential new fires, but no evacuation alert is currently being ordered for 100 Mile House.

She went on to say there is no concern at this time about any of the major highways leading in or out of 100 Mile being cut off.

If so, she said they would issue an alert so people could prepare.

The CRD Emergency Operation Centre is continuing to monitor the fire situation and Epp said they are prepared to respond, if necessary.

The fire update from BC Wildfire Service stated that two new fires were found in the 100 Mile House area on Tuesday, the largest is in Moose Valley park at 1.1 hectares. Airtankers and 22 fighters were on site, attended the fire today.

Four fires are near Horse Lake, the largest is roughly one hectare. Airtankers, 19 firefighters, a water tender and a helicopter worked on that fire today.

An aggressive fire 15 km south east of 70 Mile House was located this afternoon. It is estimated at 15 hectares and fire can be seen from the 70 Mile community.

The Wild Goose Lake fire, in the Big Bar area, has also seen increased activity because of wind. It passed the fire guard Tuesday and has reportedly grown above 100 hectares. Fourteen firefighters and one helicopter are attending to this fire that has caused a high amount of smoke, visible from neighbouring communities.

The Lang Lake fire has been estimated at 100 hectares. BC Wildfire Service workers plan to build a guard around this fire on Thursday.