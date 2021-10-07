A sign is displayed in front of Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

A sign is displayed in front of Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Incorrect allowed dosage on acetaminophen label could lead to overdose or death

Health Canada: 500 mg tablets sold in packages containing 1,000 and 100 caplets

Health Canada has issued a recall for two lots of Novo-Gesic Forte Acetaminophen tablets distributed by Teva Canada because of a labelling error that could result in a person exceeding the maximum daily dosage for acetaminophen.

The 500 mg tablets were sold in packages containing 1,000 and 100 caplets, and were distributed in Canada starting Aug. 3, 2021. The affected bottles have an expiration date of June 2023, with the lot numbers 35364729A and 35217483A.

The label on the bottle of affected products incorrectly states “do not take more than 4,000 mg (12 tablets) in 24 hours.” However, the correct number of tablets should be eight.

Health Canada says consumers who follow the incorrect directions could ingest doses of acetaminophen ranging from 4,500 to 6,000 mg in 24 hours and experience symptoms of acetaminophen overdose.

Signs of acetaminophen overdose include nausea, vomiting, lethargy, sweating, loss of appetite and pain in the upper part of the abdomen or stomach. Abdominal pain may be the first sign of liver damage, which can result in liver failure or death.

To date, Teva Canada Limited has not received any reports of adverse events related to the lots being recalled.

Customers are being told to stop using the products, and to contact their local poison control centre or emergency health care services immediately if they think they have taken too much acetaminophen.

— The Canadian Press

Health

Previous story
Metro Van committee to hear opposing viewpoints on Surrey’s South Campbell Heights plan
Next story
Sister of pregnant Alberta woman who died of COVID-19 urges others to get vaccinated

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver’s regional planning committee will weigh economic and environmental impacts of Surrey’s plan for South Campbell Heights. (Mike Falconer photo)
Metro Van committee to hear opposing viewpoints on Surrey’s South Campbell Heights plan

White Rock’s Andy Anderson competes in the men’s park skateboarding preliminary heats at the Tokyo Summer Olympics on Aug. 5. Though he didn’t advance to the final round, he gained a fan in legendary skater Tony Hawk. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
White Rock skateboarder earns praise from legendary skater Tony Hawk

Two Girl Guides, right, explore Surrey Central SkyTrain Station during an outing on Oct. 3. (submitted photo)
PHOTOS: Girl Guides explore Surrey SkyTrain station to learn about public transit system

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey’s Shakti festival to show five films online over two days, Oct. 15-16