Police are investigating at 24 Avenue and188 Street, where a pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Emergency crews are in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights neighbourhood this morning, after a pedestrian was struck on 24 Avenue near 188 Street.

Crews were seen headed to the area just after 7 a.m. At the scene, one person could be seen in the middle of the road receiving CPR.

As of 9 a.m., police remained on the scene investigating, and a white tent could be seen covering an area of the road in front of a white pickup truck.

More to come…