In wake of flooding, annual radiothon supporting Surrey Hospitals Foundation now helping Red Cross

Foundation asks funds to be redirected to help those impacted

The 15th annual RED FM Gurpurab Radiothon is raising funds this year for the Canadian Red Cross as it works to support those affected by the flooding in B.C. (File photo: Black Press Media)

An annual radiothon that has raised millions for the Surrey Hospitals Foundation is redirecting its donations to the Canadian Red Cross in the wake of historic flooding in B.C.

In an update on the foundation’s website Friday (Nov. 19), it says that “due to the urgent need for flood relief assistance in the Fraser Valley region, Surrey Hospitals Foundation has asked that all funds from this year’s event be directed to the Canadian Red Cross who are coordinating relief efforts throughout the region.”

Now in its 15th year, the RED FM Gurpurab Radiothon has raised more than $8.5 million for the Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

“The priority for our community right now is looking after those who have experienced devastation and loss during this week’s flooding,” said Harp Dhillon, chair of the foundation’s board of directors.

Dhillon said the board looks forward to continuing its annual fundraising with RED FM in the “near future.”

The website adds a date will be announced in early 2022 for another radiothon in support of the foundation.

Funds from this year’s radiothon were to go toward the purchase of a CT scanner for the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre.

Last year, it raised $710,000 for the Surrey Hospitals Foundation and the BC Cancer Foundation.

The Gurpurab Radiothon, hosted by 93.1 RED FM “is the most successful one-day Radiothon supporting a hospital in Canada.”

The radiothon is held annually in celebration of the birthdate of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the 10 Sikh gurus.

To donate during the radiothon, which runs Friday (Nov. 19) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., people can call 604-598-9311.



