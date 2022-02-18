In Surrey, COVID booster doses hit 48%

Meantime, in the 5-11 age group, 51% have had a single dose

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Vaccination rates for five- to 11-year-olds in Surrey have increased by about seven per cent over the last three weeks, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for first doses for the five-to-11 age group as of Feb. 14 are: North Surrey (45 per cent), Whalley (46 per cent), Guildford (50 per cent), West Newton (43 per cent), East Newton (45 per cent), Fleetwood (55 per cent), Cloverdale (58 per cent), Panorama (55 per cent) and South Surrey (62 per cent).

That’s 51 per cent receiving their first dose, which is up a little more than seven per cent (44.4 per cent) from Jan. 27.

As of Feb. 14, vaccination rates for Surrey’s five-to-11 age group have nearly caught up to the rest of B.C. and the Fraser Health region. The provincial average is 55 per cent, while 53 per cent in the Fraser Health region have had their first dose.

Meantime, in the 12-17 age group by Feb. 14, 87.7 per cent have received both doses (up from 87 per cent Jan. 27) and 92 per cent have had a single dose (up from 91.4 per cent).

For all eligible Surrey residents (aged five-plus), rates for second doses are: North Surrey (88 per cent), Whalley (90 per cent), Guildford (84 per cent), West Newton (90 per cent), East Newton (90 per cent), Fleetwood (88 per cent), Cloverdale (84 per cent), Panorama (89 per cent) and South Surrey (86 per cent).

That’s about 87.7 per cent that have gotten both doses, while 93 per cent have received a single dose.

For second doses for adults (18-plus), only Guildford, Cloverdale and South Surrey didn’t report notable increases.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Feb. 14 are: North Surrey (95 per cent), Whalley (97 per cent), Guildford (90 per cent), West Newton (99 per cent), East Newton (98 per cent), Fleetwood (95 per cent), Cloverdale (92 per cent), Panorama (97 per cent) and South Surrey (91 per cent).

That’s 94.9 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.7 per cent (94.2 per cent) from Jan. 27. Meantime, 97 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.1 per cent (96.9 per cent).

Whalley, West Newton and East Newton have all reached 100 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 90.9 per cent by Feb. 14, and first doses are at 93.5 per cent.

The BCCDC does not break down booster doses by age group (except for 70-plus) or by community health services area, but overall, booster doses are up seven per cent in both Surrey and South Surrey/White Rock.

In Surrey, booster doses had hit 48 per cent by Feb. 15 (up from 32 per cent on Jan. 25). In South Surrey/White Rock, booster doses are at 62 per cent (up from 49 per cent).

That’s compared to 53 per cent provincewide, aged 12 and older, as of Feb. 15.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusCOVID-19