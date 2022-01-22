In Surrey, 25% of those aged 12 and up have had their COVID booster shot

Vaccination rates for five- to 11-year-olds in Surrey have increased by about five per cent, hitting 41 per cent, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for first doses for the five-to-11 age group as of Jan. 20 are: North Surrey (35 per cent), Whalley (34 per cent), Guildford (41 per cent), West Newton (31 per cent), East Newton (33 per cent), Fleetwood (43 per cent), Cloverdale (50 per cent), Panorama (46 per cent) and South Surrey (56 per cent).

That’s 41 per cent receiving their first dose, which is up a little more than six per cent (35.4 per cent) from Jan. 10 Vaccine rollout for the five-to-11 age group started Nov. 29.

Since Jan. 10, vaccination rates for Surrey’s five-to-11 age group have nearly caught up to the rest of B.C. and the Fraser Health region. The provincial average is 49 per cent, while 45 per cent in the Fraser Health region have had their first dose.

Meanwhile, rates for fully vaccinated Surrey residents (aged 12 and up) have started to slow down, with only North Surrey, Fleetwood and South Surrey reporting increases.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Jan. 10 are: North Surrey (93 per cent), Whalley (95 per cent), Guildford (89 per cent), West Newton (97 per cent), East Newton (96 per cent), Fleetwood (94 per cent), Cloverdale (91 per cent), Panorama (95 per cent) and South Surrey (91 per cent).

That’s 93.4 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.3 (93.1 per cent) from Jan. 10. First doses are at 96.3 per cent, which is 0.1 per cent (95.9 per cent) from Jan. 3. West Newton is the first community in this age category to hit 100 per cent for first doses.

Provincewide as of Jan. 20, it was slightly lower with 89.8 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 92.5 per cent have received one dose.

However, in the 12-17 age group by Jan. 20, 86.8 per cent have received both doses (up from 86.1 per cent Jan. 10) and 91.2 per cent have had a single dose (up from 90.6 per cent).

For second doses for those 18-plus, only North Surrey and Cloverdale reported an increase.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Jan. 20 are: North Surrey (94 per cent), Whalley (96 per cent), Guildford (89 per cent), West Newton (98 per cent), East Newton (97 per cent), Fleetwood (94 per cent), Cloverdale (92 per cent), Panorama (96 per cent) and South Surrey (91 per cent).

That’s 94.1 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.2 per cent (93.9 per cent) from Jan. 10. Meantime, 96.7 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.3 per cent (96.4 per cent).

Both West and East Newton have hit 100 per cent, while Whalley isn’t far behind with 99 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 90.2 per cent by Jan. 10, and first doses are at 92.8 per cent.

For those aged 18-49, 97.1 per cent have had one dose (up from 96.9 per cent) – with Whalley, North Surrey and West and East Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 94.7 have received both doses (up from 94.3 per cent). West Newton is the first community to hit a 100-per-cent vaccination rate.

The 50-plus age group, as of Jan. 20, saw a slight increase overall, but only Whalley, Guildford and Panorama recorded individual increases.

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (88 per cent), Whalley (93 per cent), Guildford (90 per cent), West Newton (95 per cent) East Newton (95 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (93 per cent), Panorama (96 percent) and South Surrey (92 per cent).

That’s about 92.8 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.4 per cent (92.4 per cent) from Jan. 10. First doses are at 94.4 per cent, which is the same as the previous reporting period.

The BCCDC currently only shows third-dose vaccination rates by community for the 70-plus age group, broken down between the nine communities, for third doses for 70-plus it’s: North Surrey (63 per cent), Whalley (62 per cent), Guildford (69 per cent), West Newton (61 per cent), East Newton (66 per cent), Fleetwood (71 per cent), Cloverdale (77 per cent), Panorama (71 per cent) and South Surrey (82 per cent).

That’s about 669.1 per cent of Surrey’s over-70 population receiving a booster dose (up from 65.1 as of Jan. 10).

Meanwhile, 25 per cent (up from 18 per cent) of those aged 12 and over in Surrey have had their third dose as of Jan. 18, compared to 38 per cent provincewide.

Meantime, 42 per cent of those aged 12 and over in South Surrey/White Rock have had their booster.



