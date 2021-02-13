An injection kit is seen inside the Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

An injection kit is seen inside the Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

In Surrey, 214 people died of overdoses in 2020

That’s nearly double the fatal overdoses in 2019

Surrey has recorded 214 of the fatal overdoses in the province’s deadliest year of the opioid crisis.

The city continues to see the second-highest number of fatal overdoses in the province, only surpassed by Vancouver which saw 408 deaths in 2020.

In December, 25 people in Surrey lost their lives to a fatal overdose, according to the latest data released by the BC Coroners Service on Thursday (Feb. 11). That’s up slightly from the 19 people who died in November.

December was Surrey’s deadliest month for fatal overdoses in 2020, followed by 24 in April as the COVID-19 pandemic hit its first peak in B.C.

The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the ongoing opioid crisis.

“The impacts of COVID-19 highlighted the immensely precarious situation of those experiencing problematic substance use in our province,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said during a news conference.

“It’s clear that urgent change is needed to prevent future deaths and the resulting grief and loss so many families and communities have experienced across our province.”

With the backdrop of a global pandemic, advocates have voiced concern that social restrictions and fear of transmission has worsened the mental health of many, as well as cause barriers to accessing resources and harm reduction.

It has also allowed for an increase in the toxicity of street-level drugs.

Provincewide, there were 1,716 fatal overdoses in 2020.

RELATED: With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history, Feb. 11, 2021

The BC Coroners Service said it equated to roughly five deaths per day, adding it’s a 74-per-cent increase over the 984 deaths in 2019.

In Surrey in 2019, there were 118 fatal overdoses. However, Surrey recorded 214 overdose deaths in 2018.

homelessphoto

The breakdown of fatal overdoses by year in the hardest-hit municipalities. (Data: BC Coroners Service)

homelessphoto

The number of fatal overdoses monthly for 2019 and 2020, including the three hardest-hit municipalities. (Data: BC Coroners Service)

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

B.C. overdosesoverdose crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A bleak Valentine’s Day in 2021, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines
Next story
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial

Just Posted

An excavator demolishes Surrey's old Stardust roller rink building on Saturday, Feb. 13. (Photo: Facebook/Bill Lions Duncan)
PHOTOS: Surrey’s old Stardust building demolished to make way for 49-storey tower

‘Almost gone,’ Bill Lions Duncan posted to Facebook, with photos

Police on scene of a suspicious death in the 19300-block of 66th Avenue on Saturday morning (Feb. 13). Surrey RCMP was called to the home around 7:15 p.m. on Friday and found a dead male. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Police identify 31-year-old victim in ‘suspicious’ death in Surrey

IHIT says man found dead at his home by friend

An injection kit is seen inside the Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
In Surrey, 214 people died of overdoses in 2020

That’s nearly double the fatal overdoses in 2019

(Black Press Media files)
Environment Canada: 5 to 10 centimetres of snow for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Heavy snow will ease by afternoon

Near empty security lines are seen at the domestic departures of Vancouver International Airport, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Surrey school district looks to update policies around extended field studies

In 2020, the district cancelled 53 trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool/Sipa USA/TNS)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial

The former U.S. president has seen a historic second victory in the court of impeachment

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Michael Tremblay, 68, was last seen headed for a walk on Friday, Feb. 12. (Vancouver police handout)
Police ‘race against time’ to find missing Metro Vancouver senior amid sub-zero temperatures

Thomas Tremblay, 68, likely spent Friday (Feb. 12) outdoors in South Burnaby, said police

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

Aydin Coban remains in custody in Canada

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to create anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Most Read