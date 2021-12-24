Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photograph in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The prime minister says there is still reason for Canadians to be hopeful despite the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

In Christmas message, Trudeau says Canadians can be hopeful amid the pandemic

‘Keep showing up for one another’ prime minister urges nation’s citizens

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is still reason for Canadians to be hopeful despite the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says that while 2021 was another tough year, Canadians got through it together.

He says in the past year Canadians helped neighbours, supported local businesses, skipped social gatherings, and wore masks to keep each other safe.

Trudeau says Canadians should reflect on how they can keep up efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic now and into the new year.

The prime minister is calling on Canadians to “keep showing up for one another” by following public health measures and encouraging friends and family to get vaccinated and boosted.

Despite cases of COVID-19 surging across the country, Trudeau says brighter days are ahead that Canadians will reach together.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID-19 cases across Canada could be ‘very high’ by January, top doctor warns

RELATED: ‘The right thing to do’: Canadians differ on holiday plans in light of Omicron threat

ChristmasJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Anyone with COVID symptoms should assume they are infected and stay home: Henry
Next story
Surrey’s five-year budget OK’d during Christmas Eve meeting, capping ‘a difficult year’

Just Posted

Surrey city council during a streamed meeting on Christmas Eve morning, Dec. 24. (Screenshot from surrey.ca)
Surrey’s five-year budget OK’d during Christmas Eve meeting, capping ‘a difficult year’

Entrance of the former North Surrey Recreation Centre. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
With freezing weather on the way, extreme-weather shelter opens at Surrey rec centre

gift. TEaser
‘Grinch’ caught red-handed stealing gifts at Surrey Memorial Hospital lot, police say

Two separate investigations by Surrey RCMP’s drug unit resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash and two guns. (Surrey RCMP photos)
Pair of investigations lead Surrey RCMP to “signficant” seizures of drugs, cash, guns