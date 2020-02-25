More than 100 people died of overdoses in Surrey in 2019. (Photo: Paul Henderson)

In 2019, roughly one person died every three days in Surrey due to illicit drug overdoses

123 people died in the city in 2019, down from the previous year

More than 100 people died in Surrey in 2019 due to illicit drug overdoses.

In total, 123 people died last year, according to figures released by the BC Coroners Service Monday (Feb. 24).

That works out to roughly one person dying due to an illicit drug overdose in Surrey every three days.

READ ALSO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%, Feb. 24, 2020

In the province, 981 people died as a result of overdoses in 2019. The BC Coroners Service said that it was a 38-per-cent decrease from 2018.

That’s still nearly three people dying each day due to overdoses.

The coroners service said there was at least one illicit drug death in 330 of the 365 days in 2019

The numbers, both in Surrey and provincially, are down from 2018.

That year, 213 people died in Surrey and 1,542 people died throughout the province.

READ ALSO: Roughly one person died every two days from drug overdoses in Surrey, Feb. 7, 2019

READ ALSO: Overdose deaths down in Surrey, but more than two people are still dying a week, Oct. 19, 2019

However, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said the fatal overdose numbers in 2019 were similar in number to 2016, the year the crisis began. The crisis has killed more than 5,000 people since 2016, the majority of them being men. In 2019, 747 men died compared to 234 women.

“One thing those people had in common was that they were people,” Lapointe said. “They were loved. They had hopes and dreams and challenges.”

Surrey had the second-highest number of fatal drug overdoses in 2019. Vancouver had the most at 245.

In 2019, 87 per cent of overdoses happened inside, with 57 per cent in private residences and 30 per cent in other residences, such as social and supportive housing, shelters and hotels. Twelve per cent happened outside in vehicles, on sidewalks, streets and parks.

The coroners service says no deaths have been reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.

Fentanyl, according to the figures, was detected in 84 per cent of overdoses, down from 87 per cent in 2018. Carfentanil, however, was detected in 130 deaths in 2019, up from 35 in 2018.

– With files from Katya Slepian


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say
Next story
BC Liberals firing at NDP due to fact new Surrey hospital not in budget

Just Posted

BC Liberals firing at NDP due to fact new Surrey hospital not in budget

But Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims says business case is needed first

White Rock seeks assistance for park rain damage

City applies for provincial funding following closure of Ruth Johnson Park and ravine

United Nations designates Surrey a ‘Tree City’

Surrey is one of 59 cities in the world to receive the designation

In 2019, roughly one person died every three days in Surrey due to illicit drug overdoses

123 people died in the city in 2019, down from the previous year

Surrey RCMP looking for missing boy, age 14

Brayden Ritchat, 14, last seen in the 10800-block of 141st Street in Whalley on Feb. 21

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers

B.C. landlord can’t serve eviction notice because tenant is in jail

Homeowner baffled at arbitrator decision based on notice of hearing not being served properly

Hidden message connects Castlegar homeowners decades apart

The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating

Two B.C. men plead guilty to bus-terminal assault of man with autism in Ontario

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault

Most Read