‘Olivia Malcom, a beloved daughter, sister, friend, co-worker, and most importantly a beautiful soul was taken from us far too soon,’ the GoFundMe page reads. (Submitted)

Impaired driving charge laid in 2018 crash in Delta that killed teen

Olivia Malcolm and her 20-year-old friend were standing behind their vehicle when they were hit by a car

Charges have been laid against a British Columbia man following a crash more than a year ago that killed one young woman and injured another.

RCMP say Burnaby’s Chao Chen faces two charges, including impaired driving causing death, related to the June 2018 collision that killed 19-year-old Olivia Malcolm.

Charges were laid last week and Chen, who is 44, was released on several conditions, including an order to return to court in Surrey on Sept. 24.

Malcolm and her 20-year-old friend were standing behind their vehicle, which was parked off the shoulder of Highway 17A in Delta, when they were hit from behind by a Jeep. Malcolm died at the scene.

She was remembered as a prominent member of the local lacrosse community and an online funding campaign raised more than $100,000 for a bursary to support post-secondary education.

READ MORE: Delta crash victim, 19, remembered as ‘shining light’ with kindness bursary

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mammoth sturgeon catch was ‘a fish of a lifetime’ for Chilliwack guide
Next story
B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Just Posted

Impaired driving charge laid in 2018 crash in Delta that killed teen

Olivia Malcolm and her 20-year-old friend were standing behind their vehicle when they were hit by a car

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

Auditor general to release ‘executive expenses’ report for Surrey School District

Report is to determine whether employer-paid expenses ‘comply’ with applicable district policies

Grieving South Surrey mom ‘disappointed’ province not moving quicker to fix recovery homes

Min. Judy Darcy says new regulations, effective Dec. 1, follow ‘many horror stories’

Surrey school district unveils its first rainbow crosswalk

Superintendent Jordan Tinney says colour crossing ‘a statement that everyone is welcome in Surrey’

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

Shuswap hockey play excited to join Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman Sebastien Archambault played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles.

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

On vaccines, abortion, Goop, doctor Jen Gunter says: ‘I have a duty to speak up’

She speaks out on menstruation, the wellness industry and vaccines

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

Mammoth sturgeon catch was ‘a fish of a lifetime’ for Chilliwack guide

Sturgeon was so enormous it tied for largest specimen ever tagged and released in the Fraser

Fraser River sea bus proposed to hook into TransLink system

Maple Ridge councillor just wants to start discussion

Most Read