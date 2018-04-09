Impaired driving and other charges laid in 2016 fatal Surrey crash

A 28-year-old Surrey man accused of driving impaired has been charged in connection with a fatal traffic crash in 2016 that killed two men and injured three others.

The crash happened on May 22, at the intersection of 88th Avenue and 152nd Street and involved multiple vehicles.

Syed Munim Ahmed has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood causing death and one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood causing bodily harm.

“The alleged actions of one individual have had an enormous impact on the lives of everyone involved in this collision,” said Surrey RCMP Inspector Shawna Baher. “For those who were seriously injured, those who witnessed this tragedy, and for the families involved, we hope that entering the court process process can be the first step in finding closure.”

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m., when a Nissan Altima T-boned a Toyota 4-Runner that was making a left turn onto 152nd Street, killing two men inside and injuring the 4-Runner’s driver, who was taken to hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Altima was taken to hospital in critical condition as was the third vehicle’s driver, who was in serious condition.

It was Surrey’s eighth fatal traffic crash in 2016.



