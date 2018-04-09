Scene of fatal 2016 crash in Surrey at 88th Avenue and 152nd Street. (Photos by Shane MacKichan).

Impaired driving and other charges laid in 2016 fatal Surrey crash

Syed Munim Ahmed, 28, of Surrey has been charged

A 28-year-old Surrey man accused of driving impaired has been charged in connection with a fatal traffic crash in 2016 that killed two men and injured three others.

The crash happened on May 22, at the intersection of 88th Avenue and 152nd Street and involved multiple vehicles.

Syed Munim Ahmed has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood causing death and one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood causing bodily harm.

homelessphoto

“The alleged actions of one individual have had an enormous impact on the lives of everyone involved in this collision,” said Surrey RCMP Inspector Shawna Baher. “For those who were seriously injured, those who witnessed this tragedy, and for the families involved, we hope that entering the court process process can be the first step in finding closure.”

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m., when a Nissan Altima T-boned a Toyota 4-Runner that was making a left turn onto 152nd Street, killing two men inside and injuring the 4-Runner’s driver, who was taken to hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Altima was taken to hospital in critical condition as was the third vehicle’s driver, who was in serious condition.

It was Surrey’s eighth fatal traffic crash in 2016.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Abbotsford Tulip Festival opens, but colour still to come

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey brothers work toward a ‘Foam-Free Vaisakhi’

With environment in mind, siblings encourage Vaisakhi vendors to ditch styrofoam for compostable alternatives

Impaired driving and other charges laid in 2016 fatal Surrey crash

Syed Munim Ahmed, 28, of Surrey has been charged

Surrey, Langley organizations can get accessibility projects funded: Cloverdale-Langley City MP

Facilities becoming more accessible to those with disabilities can apply for federal funds

$6K in drugs seized from North Delta home

Two men were arrested in connection with the search

PHOTOS: B.C. teams claim gold, silver at Canadian Masters Curling Championships

B.C. women’s team defeats defending champions to take home gold, B.C. men’s team wins silver

Giants hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that his Vancouver Giants players were hurt

Greater Victoria townhouse owner allegedly allowed guest suite for sex work

Man not allowed to use guest suite for one year, ordered to pay fees

Abbotsford Tulip Festival opens, but colour still to come

Soggy weather leaves organizers waiting for sun

Humboldt crash victim ‘could make anyone smile’

Giants’ Alex Kannok Leipert mourns the loss of former defence partner

B.C. blasted for Trans Mountain pipeline tactics

John Horgan’s told his actions threaten economy, constitution

B.C. elementary students adopt a bear, name him S’more

Orphaned black bear teaching Hope Grade 5 students valuable wildlife facts

Two B.C. oyster farms closed by norovirus

Officials report 40 cases of the illness in the past month after people had eaten raw oysters

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Most Read