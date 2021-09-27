Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Immunization record cards no longer accepted as grace period ends for B.C vaccine card

One dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required to access gyms, movie theatres and restaurants

As of Monday (Sept. 27), the immunization record British Columbians received when they got their COVID-19 vaccines will no longer serve as proof of vaccination.

This brings to a close a short period of time that had started Sept. 13 that allowed for the wallet-sized card to be used as proof of vaccination. Starting today, anyone wishing to go to a wide variety of non-discretionary businesses including restaurants, movie theatres and gyms will need to download their vaccine card here: healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.

The card may either be saved onto a device or printed out, but both must show the name and businesses are also required to ask for legal identification to confirm.

For those without access to the internet, a vaccine card may be ordered by calling 1-833-838-2323 or visiting a ServiceBC location near you.

Currently, one dose of a Health Canada approved vaccine is needed. As of Oct. 24, two doses will be required.

READ MORE: Anti-vaccine protesters harass visitors outside Chilliwack brewery hosting NDP event

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Anita Hill still waits for change, 30 years after testimony
Next story
Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole take part in the federal election English-language debate Sept. 9. Walter van Halst writes that for the first time in Canadian history, six different parties won a significant level of support in a federal election. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)
OPINION: Beyond the Numbers; Canada’s Changing Party System

Trash-collecting members of Surrey Trekkers Volkssport Club at Bear Creek Park. (submitted photo)
‘Plogging’ club members walk while removing trash from Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

RCMP Supt. Bruce Singer speaks during Cops for Cancer final stop at Surrey's Sullivan Heights Secondary on Friday, Sept. 24. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Cops for Cancer cyclists finish five-day ride in Surrey with $190K raised, more to come

This year’s Head of the Nicomekl regatta featured more than 100 teams and 215 competitors – the second-best turnout ever in the event’s 26-year history. (Contributed photo)
Delta pair wins overall title at Nicomekl regatta