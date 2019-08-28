Image of White Rock assault victim’s missing hat released

White Rock RCMP has released an image of an assault victim’s missing hat, in the hopes of furthering their investigation into an Aug. 16 attack.

Const. Chantal Sears said the image of the camouflage cap – released on Twitter Wednesday afternoon – was taken from surveillance footage of the victim, a man in his sixties, leaving his residence around 2:30 a.m. that morning.

Have you seen this hat? It has a lighted brim and is camouflage. If you have it or know where it is please call us 778-593-3600.

He returned two hours later with “extensive injuries,” and no hat.

An appeal for information into the assault “has not solved the mystery,” Sears said.

Exactly where it took place and why the victim was targeted remains unclear. A second image, of the victim’s black-and-yellow jacket, has also been released.

The attack occurred on the same morning as the fatal stabbing of 45-year-old South Surrey resident Paul Prestbakmo.

Prestbakmo was found bleeding from stab wounds in a parking lot at 18 Avenue and 152 Street, just before 3:30 a.m. Aug. 16. He died at the scene.

The two incidents are being investigated separately, however, White Rock RCMP is working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to determine if there are any links between the cases.

Anyone with information on the assault of the White Rock man, including on his movements between 2:30-4:30 a.m. Aug. 16, is asked to contact White Rock RCMP at 778-593-3600.