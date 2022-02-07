Illegal nightclub with 150 mask-less guests shut down in New Westminster

Officers fined the organizer $575

New Westminster PD (Police photo)

Police patrolling downtown neighbourhoods of New Westminster recently came across an illegal nightclub with dozens of guests partying without masks.

The incident happened on Jan. 29 just before midnight in the 400-block of Front Street.

Inside a building, police say there were an estimated 150 guests inside – some dancing on a dance floor and most not wearing masks nor social distancing.

“We want everyone to know that public health orders are still in place and still being enforced. These orders are in place to protect public health,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

Officers issued $575 in fines to the event organier under the COVID Related Measures Act.

ALSO READ: Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

ALSO READ: 12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

Coronavirus

