‘I’ll miss you all’ – Facebook message posted moments before South Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead

A young man identified by neighbours of a South Surrey home as one of the three people dead following a crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion Tuesday morning left a disturbing message on Facebook just moments before the tragedy.

“Please don’t believe what they demonized me into,” the young man writes at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday. “I hope you all have wonderful lives, I’ll miss you all <3, take care of yourself and each other please.”

In a response, a friend writes, “Hi everyone, police have been called and are at (the) house. He has a care network in place, we are getting him help.”

About 15 minutes after the young man’s Facebook post, police were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on the Diversion, directly under the Highway 99 overpass. The bodies of a mother and her two sons were located at the scene, and homicide investigators were called due to the suspicious circumstances.

The names of the deceased haven’t been officially released, however, friends and former classmates have identified one of the three as Davy Hao.

A home in the 14900-block of 35 Avenue – in the Rosemary Heights neighbourhood, just a few blocks northeast of the 32 Avenue Diversion – has been behind police tape since shortly after the crash, and bouquets of flowers are being left by a tree on the front lawn.

According to BC Assessment, the homeowner is Anna Queena Chao.

Neighbours told CTV News Wednesday that they had seen police at the home in the days and moments before the crash occurred.

One reported seeing officers banging on the home’s front door shortly before the crash, and a police officer running after a car that had backed out of the garage. The officer was yelling “stop, stop,” according to the neighbour.