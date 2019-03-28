Three people were found dead folowing a crash in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

‘I’ll miss you all’ – Facebook message posted moments before South Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead

A young man identified by neighbours of a South Surrey home as one of the three people dead following a crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion Tuesday morning left a disturbing message on Facebook just moments before the tragedy.

“Please don’t believe what they demonized me into,” the young man writes at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday. “I hope you all have wonderful lives, I’ll miss you all <3, take care of yourself and each other please.”

In a response, a friend writes, “Hi everyone, police have been called and are at (the) house. He has a care network in place, we are getting him help.”

About 15 minutes after the young man’s Facebook post, police were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on the Diversion, directly under the Highway 99 overpass. The bodies of a mother and her two sons were located at the scene, and homicide investigators were called due to the suspicious circumstances.

The names of the deceased haven’t been officially released, however, friends and former classmates have identified one of the three as Davy Hao.

READ MORE: Mother, two sons identified as three found dead after South Surrey car crash

A home in the 14900-block of 35 Avenue – in the Rosemary Heights neighbourhood, just a few blocks northeast of the 32 Avenue Diversion – has been behind police tape since shortly after the crash, and bouquets of flowers are being left by a tree on the front lawn.

According to BC Assessment, the homeowner is Anna Queena Chao.

Neighbours told CTV News Wednesday that they had seen police at the home in the days and moments before the crash occurred.

One reported seeing officers banging on the home’s front door shortly before the crash, and a police officer running after a car that had backed out of the garage. The officer was yelling “stop, stop,” according to the neighbour.

Previous story
Patients in B.C. waiting for treatment lost $2,450 in wages on average last year: report
Next story
B.C. conservation officers show unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer from alleged poachers

Just Posted

‘I’ll miss you all’ – Facebook message posted moments before South Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead

KPU ‘looking at cancelling’ September intake into Surrey-based farrier program

Kwantlen Polytechnic University is facing a $12 million shortfall

Five unsolved human remains cases in Surrey: BC Coroners Service

New map charts unsolved human remains cases in B.C.

Mother, two sons identified as three found dead after South Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car incident

Two boys charged after Surrey highway shooting

Surrey RCMP say it was a targeted incident

Democrats want a faster release of Mueller’s Russia report

So far only Attorney General William Barr’s four page summary has been released

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

5 to start your day

Police ID three found dead in South Surrey crash, Chilliwack RCMP officer charged and more

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Updated recall warning: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

The initial food recall warning that was issued on Thursday, March 21 was updated by CFIA Wednesday.

B.C. conservation officers show unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer from alleged poachers

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Federal crime reduction minister says it’s hard to get fix on money laundering

A report last year estimated more than $100 million was funnelled through B.C.’s gaming facilities

OD prevention sites possible at Canada’s prisons: Correctional Service

So far, 13 inmates have been approved for the needle-exchange program at the five institutions

Most Read