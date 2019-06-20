Back on Track founder Cole Izsak talks to current clients about plans to fight the city on its cancellation of his business licences and orders to vacate. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Ill-fated Surrey recovery house to host open house

Back on Track event planned for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 21

The operator of a Surrey recovery house that has been ordered to close is opening the facility’s doors for public perusal Friday (June 21).

READ MORE: Days numbered for Surrey’s Back on Track recovery homes

Back on Track founder Cole Izsak said the event, set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9889 140 St., is to provide an opportunity to visit “the Fortress Against Evil.”Refreshments and coffee will be offered.

“A place the city wants to shut down and where 40 young men, in peace and harmony, are getting their lives back on track,” Izsak said in an email.

City of Surrey bylaw officials gave Izsak – a South Surrey resident – notice on June 11 that his business licences for Back on Track were being cancelled as of July 10, and that he was to cease operations at three of his six sites by June 21. He has until Aug. 15 to vacate two other units due to a lack of licensing.

The city’s acting manager of public safety operations, Kim Marosevich, told Black Press Media that the problem lies with the operator’s inability to obtain the required provincial permits.

“We can no longer allow them to operate in contravention of the business-licence bylaw,” Marosevich said.

Another issue she noted is that the homes house more clients than allowed under the province’s Assisted Living Registry.

Izsak told Peace Arch News earlier this month that he has been caught in a “catch-22” situation that was created when the city’s and province’s rules around recovery houses changed in 2017.

With the licence-cancellation news, Izsak fears for what will become of his clients without Back on Track.

“People will die. This is literally a matter of life and death,” he said.

He has appealed the decision

Previous story
Minister pledges better ALC rules after B.C. family’s housing plans spoiled
Next story
The struggle for space inside Surrey’s elementary schools

Just Posted

Cloverdale Legion to crush cars with a 38-ton tank this Saturday

Open house will have carnival games, a BB range and more

Ill-fated Surrey recovery house to host open house

Back on Track event planned for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 21

Once-homeless Lower Mainland veteran hopes government provides help

James French, formerly Sgt. French, found himself on the streets in Langley a few years ago

Dream of touring about to come true for White Rock comedian who uses wheelchair

‘Ramp for Ryan’ benefit show raised $4,500 for Ryan Lachance’s portable ramp

‘Not much has changed’: Why overcrowding in Surrey schools has persisted for decades

FINAL IN A SERIES: Education minister, longtime trustee weigh in on packed Surrey schools

VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

New Westminster police seek video of fight between two teens

Police responded to a fight at Pier Park in the early hours of June 14

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

Most Read