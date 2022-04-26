The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a Courtenay man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment. (Black Press file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a Courtenay man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment. (Black Press file photo)

IIO investigating death of man who went into medical distress at Comox Valley RCMP detachment

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the death of a man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment.

According to the IIO report, Comox Valley RCMP were called to a residence on the 3300 block of Kentwood Road, at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, and arrested a man for trespassing.

He was taken to the detachment and placed in a cell.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the man was found to be in medical distress.

Assistance was provided until Emergency Health Services attended and transported the man to the hospital. The man died Sunday, April 24.

The IIO was notified shortly thereafter and has opened an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man’s death.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

ALSO: School District 71 issues statement regarding lockdown at Courtenay high school

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey council gives final approval to contentious Code of Conduct amendments despite Ombudsperson urging it not to
Next story
Surrey’s political sign bylaw being challenged in court Tuesday

Just Posted

Zara Everitt is seen in a screenshot from one of the videos she made to inspire Ukrainian children that have been affected by war. (Image via YouTube)
Cloverdale student films video message for Ukrainian kids

Kids from the Cloverdale Community Football Association (orange shirts) play flag football in their first jamboree of the season and their first jamboree in two years. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami)
Flag season kicks off for Cloverdale Community Football Association

Surrey councillors Brenda Locke, left, and Laurie Guerra. (Now-Leader file photos)
Surrey council gives final approval to contentious Code of Conduct amendments despite Ombudsperson urging it not to

File photo submitted by Walter van Halst.
Surrey’s political sign bylaw being challenged in court Tuesday