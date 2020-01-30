The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has cleared RCMP officers of any wrong-doing with regard to the arrest of a man last August. (File photo)

IIO clears Surrey RCMP officers after man injured in arrest for alleged home-invasion

Man suffered fractured wrist in a fall as he fled, report concludes

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has determined that no RCMP member was at fault in injuries sustained by a man while he was being apprehended in South Surrey last summer.

The incident occurred as police responded to an alleged home invasion on Aug. 10.

According to a written decision, which was released Thursday morning, the affected person “suffered a broken wrist during his attempt to flee the scene… and was arrested by officers employing a Police Service Dog.”

According to the report, two police officers were called to a home just prior to 5:30 a.m. after a woman phoned police to report that two men – carrying what appeared to be firearms – were in her backyard. Shortly afterward, IIO investigators were told, two men entered the home and disabled security cameras while the woman barricaded herself in a bedroom with her two dogs.

When police arrived, the two men fled the scene. One was Tasered on the front lawn of the residence and taken into custody, while the second was able to escape. Two “realistic-looking replica firearms” were found at the scene.

READ ALSO: Two arrested after South Surrey B&E

A police dog tracked a suspect to a nearby tree at the side of the road, and officers found a person on their hands and knees “hiding amongst the vegetation.”

After “multiple warnings” that the dog would be sent in if the person did not come out, the dog was deployed and the person pulled from the tree and taken in custody.

• READ ALSO: Surrey’s IIO – Keeping the cops accountable

• READ ALSO: Police watchdog investigates case of injured woman in Surrey arrest

In an interview with IIO, the person in question said the dog had bitten him in the shoulder and back, but he did not know his wrist had been fractured. He said he had fallen as he ran from the house. The man demonstrated to investigators that he had landed on his elbows while falling, rather than his hand, and said he first noticed pain in his wrist upon being handcuffed and lifted up by his cuffed wrists.

He was taken to the hospital, where his “minor puncture wounds from a dog bite” were cleaned and he was treated for a fractured wrist.

An attending physician told the IIO that the fracture was “consistent with a fall onto an extended hand.”

“The evidence collected does not provide grounds to consider any charges against any officer,” the report concludes.

“Officers 1 and 2 were justified in pursuing (the affected person) from the scene of a serious crime, and in employing the (Police Service Dog)… when he failed to surrender as ordered. They had good reason to be concerned about whether (affected person) might still be armed with some form of weapon, and gave him the chance to surrender without the use of the PSD.”

Further, the report states that evidence contradicts the arrested man’s claim that he landed on his elbows when he fell, with his wrists protected.

“Common sense suggests this is highly improbable, as that is not how people fall forward,” Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald writes in the report’s conclusion.

“Therefore, the wrist injury occurred as (affected person) ran from police, and not, as alleged by (affected person), after he was handcuffed. All force used by the police was justified in the circumstances.”


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Leaked memo directed CBP officers to vet Iranian-Americans at Peace Arch crossing
Next story
Talks about regional Lower Mainland ride-hailing licence remain behind closed doors

Just Posted

IIO clears Surrey RCMP officers after man injured in arrest for alleged home-invasion

Man suffered fractured wrist in a fall as he fled, report concludes

Leaked memo directed CBP officers to vet Iranian-Americans at Peace Arch crossing

CBP says it doesn’t discriminate based on ethnicity

Surrey, Langley students selected as finalists for $100K Loran Award

Govind Deol and Anson Yu, who both live in Surrey, are in Toronto for national selections

Downtown Surrey BIA rolls out 2020 Our Vision Surrey results

Last year the DSBIA asked residents for input on how to create the ‘best possible vision’ for downtown

OUR VIEW: Where was Surrey’s bylaw enforcement zeal during Diwali and Halloween?

Why the double standard?

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Talks about regional Lower Mainland ride-hailing licence remain behind closed doors

Licence will be up for review by city councils in the coming months

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Girl, 17, sexually assaulted by stranger in Vancouver’s West Side

The suspect is described as very tall and wearing all-black clothing

RCMP identify suspect in alleged Coquitlam park sexual assaults, but charges undecided

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

Most Read