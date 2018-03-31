IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

B.C.’s police watchdog is looking into an incident Friday afternoon in Chilliwack, where an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC) said the incident took place near the 5800 block of Tyson Rd on Friday at approximately 5:30 pm. That’s in the Twin Rinks/ Sardis Library area.
The woman was taken to hospital, where she remains.
The IIOBC is an independent civilian oversight agency which nvestigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death. It does not require any allegation of wrongdoing.
Witnesses are being asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.