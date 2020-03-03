Chilliwack RCMP and Abbotsford Police Department officers at the scene of what police called a ‘dynamic arrest’ at Kipp Avenue and Mary Street in Chilliwack after 10 p.m. on March 2, 2020. (Shane MacKichan photo)

IIO called in after ‘dynamic arrest’ downtown Chilliwack Monday

Suspect left with a serious head injury after falling from third floor balcony

A dramatic police incident unfolded at an apartment in the downtown Chilliwack area Monday night that ended with a suspect sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple shots can be heard in audio from videos shared on social media of the incident at around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Mary Street and Kipp Avenue.

A witness at the scene told The Progress that a male suspect was being pursued by officers from the Chilliwack RCMP and reportedly the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Steve Vrolyk confirmed that the sounds of shots were that of bean bag rounds being deployed by an APD officer.

Vrolyk said police would be making no further comments as the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has been engaged on the file.

A suspect is said to have made his way into the apartment building, getting inside a suite. More than one person reported that he was hanging from the edge of the balcony, and he eventually fell suffering serious head trauma.

The suspect was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital for treatment.

See www.theprogress.com for more details when they become available.

