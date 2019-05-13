IHIT says they have ‘significant developments’ to announce in investigation of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s death. (File photo)

IHIT to share ‘significant developments’ in South Surrey torched-SUV investigation

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officials say they have “significant developments” to announce this morning with regard to the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi.

READ MORE: Torched-SUV victim ‘had the purest heart,’ says sister

In a news release this morning, spokesman Cpl. Frank Jang said the news would be shared at a conference set for 11 a.m. at the Surrey RCMP detachment.

Dhesi was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m., in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Police have said they do not believe the 19-year-old’s death was a random act.

Today’s news conference follows a series of appeals for information, including from Dhesi’s family.

More to come…

