IHIT seeks video footage in Surrey homicide investigation

Lakhwinder Singh Bal was killed on Sunday, August 19

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of the homicide of Lakhwinder Singh Bal.

On Sunday, August 19, at about 9 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a fight near the McDonald’s near 129 Street and 96 Avenue.

Lakhwinder Singh Bal was found unresponsive in the parking lot when emergency services arrived. Bal was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

IHIT is asking for anyone who may have dash cam or cellphone video taken in the area on that night between 8 and 10 p.m. to come forward. (See map below.)

“Mr. Bal was homeless and living on the streets and died as the result of an assault,” said Cpl. David Lee of IHIT.

“There are persons who were travelling through the area who may have recordings, and we ask them to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS.


IHIT is asking for any video footage taken in this area on August 19 between 8 and 10 p.m. to come forward. (IHIT / Google maps)

Police have identified 48-year-old Surrey resident Lakhwinder Singh Bal as the man who died after an altercation at a McDonald’s on Sunday (Aug. 19). (Submitted photo)

