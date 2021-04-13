Shana Harris-Morris was killed Feb. 4. (GoFundMe photo)

IHIT says 22-year-old killed in Surrey shooting was ‘unintended victim’

Shana Harris’ family makes appeal for more information

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is asking the public for help in furthering the investigation into the shooting death of 22-year-old Shana Harris.

Harris was the victim of a shooting at a Whalley home in the 10800-block of 139A Street on Feb. 4, 2021.

RELATED: Woman killed, man injured in early morning Surrey shooting, Feb. 4, 2021

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., police responded to reports of “shots heard” and when officers arrived, Surrey RCMP said they found a man and a woman inside a home, “both suffering gunshot injuries.”

Police said the man had “non-life-threatening injuries,” while the woman, Harris, was in “grave condition.” They were both transported to hospital, where Harris later died of her injuries.

IHIT said the shooting is believed to be targeted, but Harris was the “unintended victim.”

“There was speculation at the onset of the investigation about who was the actual intended victim of the shooting,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “After careful analysis of the evidence gathered so far, we believe that Shana was the unintended victim of a targeted shooting.”

IHIT says investigators have been “tirelessly following the evidence trail for the past two months and a significant amount of information has been gathered.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Harris’s family is also appealing to the public for any additional information.

On Tuesday (April 13), Harris’ uncle Ryan Morris said the last two months have been “the most difficult two months of our lives.”

READ ALSO: ‘I’ll remember the hugs:’ Family reflects on life of Surrey shooting victim, Feb. 7, 2021

“In the early morning hours of that day, while in her home, my 22-year-old niece, Shana Harris Morris, was shot and killed. It’s the phone call that no family ever wants or expects to get.”

He said the events of that day “have not only ripped a huge hole in the hearts and lives of our family, but also the many friends and people that Shana met during her short time on this earth. I was unaware of the many people whose lives Shana touched.”

At the time of Harris’ death, Morris said she was in “active addiction,” and she “aspired to escape her life of addiction and wanted to become an addictions counsellor. “

In Harris’ honour, the family created a Facebook page called “I Am Shana’s Voice,” with the hope of advocating government for changes, resources and supports “that are needed to help protect our children and our families, but also, to set up support groups and connect families that are facing similar struggles,” Morris said.

READ ALSO: Family of Surrey homicide victim calling for mental health care improvements, March 14, 2021

IHIT

