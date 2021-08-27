RCMP officer at the scene of a possible homicide on Seabird Island land near Agassiz on Aug. 26, 2021. (Submitted)

IHIT probes death after man’s body found in Seabird Island field

No further danger to the public, victim is a 25-year-old man

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has confirmed they are investigating the suspicious death of a 25-year-old man found in a field off of Chowat Road in the Seabird Island community.

The RCMP responded to a call about the body at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 26). IHIT said the victim has been identified but further information is not available at this time. IHIT is still processing the scene and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and B.C. Coroner’s Service are involved.

The Seabird Island community asks for privacy to allow for the families to grieve.

“This incident is not believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee. “It was an isolated incident and there are no additional safety risks to the public in this matter.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Due to the police incident, Seabird Island’s band office will be closed on Friday (Aug. 27). The doctor’s office will be open for virtual appointments only on Friday.

– with files from Paul Henderson

