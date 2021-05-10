IHIT looking for dash-cam footage of burned Surrey car believed related to YVR shooting

The burned vehicle was found near the 9700-block of Princess Drive

Car found burned in back alley Sunday near 9700-block of Princess Drive in Surrey. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Homicide investigators are looking for dash-cam footage related to a vehicle that was found on fire in an alley in Whalley on Sunday as they suspect it’s linked to the shooting death of 28-year-old Karman Grewal at Vancouver International Airport earlier that day.

The burned vehicle was found near the 9700-block of Princess Drive.

“This was yet another brazen daylight fatal shooting linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Sergeant Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “Karman Grewal was well known to police and his murder has all the markings of a targeted gang hit.”

Grewal was shot at about 3 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

“A suspect vehicle described as a red or maroon coloured Honda Pilot fled the airport with two or more occupants inside,” Jang said. “Shortly after leaving the airport, a shot was fired from the suspect vehicle at a marked police car striking the windshield. It was last seen in the area of Sea Island Way and Garden City Road. Fortunately, no police officer or member of the public was harmed.”

Police are seeking from the public dash-cam footage from around YVR between 2:30 p.m. and 2:58 p.m., major roads and highways between YVR and the 9700-block of Princess Drive in Whalley between 2:58 p.m. and 3:24 p.m., and in that same area in Surrey at around 3:30 p.m.

Police ask anyone with footage or information to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).



