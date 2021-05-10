Car found burned in back alley Sunday near 9700-block of Princess Drive in Surrey. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Car found burned in back alley Sunday near 9700-block of Princess Drive in Surrey. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

IHIT looking for dash-cam footage of burned Surrey car believed related to YVR shooting

The burned vehicle was found near the 9700-block of Princess Drive

Homicide investigators are looking for dash-cam footage related to a vehicle that was found on fire in an alley in Whalley on Sunday as they suspect it’s linked to the shooting death of 28-year-old Karman Grewal at Vancouver International Airport earlier that day.

The burned vehicle was found near the 9700-block of Princess Drive.

“This was yet another brazen daylight fatal shooting linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Sergeant Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “Karman Grewal was well known to police and his murder has all the markings of a targeted gang hit.”

READ ALSO: Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Grewal was shot at about 3 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

“A suspect vehicle described as a red or maroon coloured Honda Pilot fled the airport with two or more occupants inside,” Jang said. “Shortly after leaving the airport, a shot was fired from the suspect vehicle at a marked police car striking the windshield. It was last seen in the area of Sea Island Way and Garden City Road. Fortunately, no police officer or member of the public was harmed.”

Police are seeking from the public dash-cam footage from around YVR between 2:30 p.m. and 2:58 p.m., major roads and highways between YVR and the 9700-block of Princess Drive in Whalley between 2:58 p.m. and 3:24 p.m., and in that same area in Surrey at around 3:30 p.m.

Police ask anyone with footage or information to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

IHITSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Just Posted

Clover Lanes is seen on May 7, a few days after the building was sold and the 72-year-old business was closed for good. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
End of an era: Clover Lanes closes for good

Building had been up for sale for more than a year

Car found burned in back alley Sunday near 9700-block of Princess Drive in Surrey. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
IHIT looking for dash-cam footage of burned Surrey car believed related to YVR shooting

The burned vehicle was found near the 9700-block of Princess Drive

Six-month-old Peanut enjoys a neck-brushing from Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary founder Keryn Denroche. (Tracy Holmes photo)
PHOTOS: $1,000,000 quest underway for South Surrey farm-animal refuge

Served with eviction notice, Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary ramps up search for new home

Surrey Police Service’s crest was unveiled Tuesday. (SPS image)
Surrey Police Service hires new communications manager from Surrey RCMP

Lisa Eason was municipal manager of Surrey RCMP’s communications and media unit for almost eight years

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Delta Patriots Cricket Club takes Surrey, other clubs to court over Cricket BC voting

‘At issue is the propriety or legality of the voting procedures within Cricket BC,’ Justice John Harvey noted

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks drew a large crowd to the Abbotsford Centre in 2019. Canucks management hopes the crowds return for the planned AHL team this fall, and early returns are positive. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Canucks: ‘Incredible’ early interest for Abbotsford AHL tickets

Team has had a strong response to both e-mail information and priority ticket lists

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health, hosts an update on efforts to contain B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission in Surrey and the Fraser Valley and protect hospitals in the Lower Mainland, May 6, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 20 more people die

Deaths include two people in their 40s, two in their 50s

Police have southbound lanes blocked along 227 Street at Dewdney Trunk Road. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
VIDEO: 1 person arrested in Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

Witnesses describe collision as a road-rage incident

Most Read