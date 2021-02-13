IHIT investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Surrey

Police on scene of a suspicious death in the 19300-block of 66th Avenue on Saturday morning (Feb. 13). Surrey RCMP was called to the home around 7:15 p.m. on Friday and found a dead male. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a “suspicious” death.

Police were called to an “incident” in the 19300-block of 66th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 12), according a release from Surrey RCMP. It doesn’t specify what the incident was.

When officers arrived, Surrey RCMP said they found a deceased male and police “are treating the death as suspicious at this time.”

IHIT has been deployed again. This time to a home near 193 St and 66 Ave in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood of #SurreyBC. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) February 13, 2021

A lane, just north of 66th Avenue and between 193B and 194 streets is behind police tape. The houses on the lanes have detached garages, with apartments above.

There was no police presence along 66th Avenue at the front of the homes.

Police have a lane between 194 and 193B streets blocked off. Not a whole lot of activity outside of the house. #SurreyBC https://t.co/AniqhMQyBt pic.twitter.com/Ijgw8suirs — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) February 13, 2021



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

IHITsurrey rcmp



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Police on scene of a suspicious death in the 19300-block of 66th Avenue on Saturday morning (Feb. 13). Surrey RCMP was called to the home around 7:15 p.m. on Friday and found a dead male. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police on scene of a suspicious death in the 19300-block of 66th Avenue on Saturday morning (Feb. 13). Surrey RCMP was called to the home around 7:15 p.m. on Friday and found a dead male. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police on scene of a suspicious death in the 19300-block of 66th Avenue on Saturday morning (Feb. 13). Surrey RCMP was called to the home around 7:15 p.m. on Friday and found a dead male. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police on scene of a suspicious death in the 19300-block of 66th Avenue on Saturday morning (Feb. 13). Surrey RCMP was called to the home around 7:15 p.m. on Friday and found a dead male. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police on scene of a suspicious death in the 19300-block of 66th Avenue on Saturday morning (Feb. 13). Surrey RCMP was called to the home around 7:15 p.m. on Friday and found a dead male. (Photo: Lauren Collins)