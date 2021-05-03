IHIT investigating Surrey homicide after man dies in hospital from gunshot wound

Police say 19-year-old victim arrived at hospital in Surrey suffering from a gunshot wound Friday afternoon and later died of his injury

Homicide police are investigating after a 19-year-old man arrived at hospital in Surrey suffering from a gunshot wound Friday afternoon and later died of his injury.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. April 30.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public,” said Sergeant Frank Jang, a spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “It does not appear to be related to any of the other recent acts of violence. No arrests have been made in connection with this case as of yet.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

Since IHIT took over investigating homicides from the Surrey RCMP’s serious crimes section in June 2003 it has to date cleared 139 of the total 245 homicide cases it has investigated in Surrey.

These cases, Jang told the Now-Leader, “have been cleared by charge, recommended charge, or cleared otherwise.”

That is a clearance rate of 56 per cent.

There have been five homicides in Surrey so far this year.

Surrey had 12 homicides in 2020. In 2019, there were 21 and in 2018, there were 15. The most homicides Surrey recorded in any given year was 25 in 2013, breaking the previous record of 21 in 2005.



