IHIT investigating death of Surrey woman

Injured woman was taken to SMH early Tuesday morning

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into the death of an injured woman who was taken to Surrey Memorial Hospital just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

“Despite all efforts by medical professionals the woman succumbed to her injuries,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said. “The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will be investigating this occurrence in partnership with the Surrey RCMP.”

Sturko said that based on the “investigative theory” so far, “this does not appear to be a random act.”

No other information has been provided by police.



