Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

IHIT investigating ‘suspicious’ death of Surrey man

Officers found a body in the 11300-block of Bridgeview Drive: Surrey RCMP

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating the death of a Surrey man after a body was found in Whalley.

The Surrey RCMP Police Mental Health Outreach Team was doing foot patrols in the 11300-block of Bridgeview Drive Thursday (June 4) around 8 p.m., when “they came across a deceased male,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday.

“The cause of death and circumstances surrounding the man’s injuries are under investigation and are being treated as suspicious,” the release states.

IHIT has now taken over the case.

Police are “currently in the evidence gathering phase,” and no other information will be released at this time, Surrey RCMP said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).

READ ALSO: Police on scene at a Surrey duplex after ‘suspicious’ death of woman, June 4, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

IHITsurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir teacher to submit ‘COVID letters’ to Surrey Archives

Surrey Archives documenting COVID-19 pandemic

Compromise reached for South Surrey seniors’ balcony-exercise program

‘In these stressful times anyone that can spread a little joy should be praised not condemned’

COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 5: Protect kids from online predators, data shared on COVID-19 spread

IHIT investigating ‘suspicious’ death of Surrey man

Officers found a body in the 11300-block of Bridgeview Drive: Surrey RCMP

Protect kids from online predators: Surrey RCMP

Reports of child porn increased between 2017 and 2019, police say

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Protests shift to memorializing George Floyd amid push for change

‘There is something better on the other side of this,’ says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom

Limit gun capacity to five bullets, victims group urges Trudeau government

Current limits are generally five bullets for hunting rifles and shotguns and 10 for handguns.

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

COVID-19: Closed B.C. businesses allowed to sell liquor stock

Sales allowed to other licensees that can reopen

Most Read