IHIT is investigating the death of a Langley man after an altercation involving campus security at Trinity Western University was reported on Sept. 30, 2020. (Langley Advance Times file)

Homicide investigators to take over fatal altercation at Trinity Western University

Police were called to the Trinity Western University on Sept. 30

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating the homicide of a Langley man.

On Sept. 30 Langley RCMP were called to Trinity Western University (TWU) just before 3 p.m. for a report of a “agitated man” on campus who was involved in an altercation with campus security, according to police.

Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man unresponsive. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, IHIT said several days after the incident they had assumed conduct of the investigation.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and that there are no ongoing public safety concerns,” said Detective Lara Jansen with IHIT.

“This investigation is in its early stages, however there are no further updates at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITLangleyLangley RCMPTrinity Western University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Make Thanksgiving about safe celebrations, says Henry as B.C. records 119 COVID-19 cases
Next story
Wearing earbud connected to dead cell phone still distracted driving, judge confirms

Just Posted

Wearing earbud connected to dead cell phone still distracted driving, judge confirms

Surrey driver loses appeal of conviction as judge upholds decision that driving with a dead cellphone is still distracted driving

Candidates stick to party line in Surrey virtual debate

All-digital event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade featured Green, Liberal, NDP candidates

Surrey Liberals, NDP pitch pandemic promises

Cadieux, Sims on who is better for the job

Two ‘suspected fentanyl-related’ labs dismantled in Surrey, RCMP say

One located in the 8200-block of 124th Street, other in the 12800-block of 76th Avenue

Toolbox thrift store reopens

Surrey’s only secondhand tool thrift store is open for business once again

Make Thanksgiving about safe celebrations, says Henry as B.C. records 119 COVID-19 cases

There are 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Homicide investigators to take over fatal altercation at Trinity Western University

Police were called to the Trinity Western University on Sept. 30

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

Most Read