IHIT investigates possible Surrey connection to teen’s shooting death in Burnaby

Police trying to determine if White Nissan Rogue reportedly set on fire near 173 Street and 101 Avenue is connected with shooting death of 17-year-old boy in Burnaby

Homicide investigators are trying to determine if a White Nissan Rogue that was reportedly set on fire near 173 Street and 101 Avenue in Surrey is connected to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Burnaby on Thursday morning.

Police have not released the victim’s name. He was found dead inside a vehicle in the 7400-block of Mulberry Place.

“Investigators believe the shooting took place earlier in the morning, at approximately 9 a.m.,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, a spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “Initial evidence suggests the incident was targeted and investigators are working to determine if it is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

The Rogue was reported to have been set on fire roughly 15 minutes later.

“IHIT will be in both areas throughout the day speaking with neighbours and canvassing for video,” Pierotti said. “If you have information and have yet to speak to police regarding this investigation, please contact IHIT immediately. If you were in either area between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and have dash-camera video, please contact IHIT immediately.”

Police ask anyone with information or with dash-camera video, who was in the 7400-block of Mulberry Place, Burnaby, or the area of 173 Street and 101 Avenue between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


